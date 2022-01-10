Austin voters to decide on decriminalizing marijuana, banning no-knock warrants

Austin group Ground Game Texas has announced that the City of Austin has certified the Austin Freedom Act of 2021. The Austin Freedom Act of 2021 is a ballot initiative launched by the organization to decriminalize marijuana and ban no-knock warrants by police.

In partnership with local organizations, Ground Game Texas secured more than 30,000 signatures for the initiative, surpassing the 20,000 signature threshold needed to place the initiative on the upcoming citywide ballot in May.

Mike Siegel, Political Director of Ground Game Texas, said in a news release, "With the certification of the Austin Freedom Act, voters in Austin will soon have the ability to use their vote to end the criminalization of cannabis in their community and eliminate the dangerous practice of no-knock warrants by Austin police."

Ground Game Texas says that according to recent polling at least 87% of Texas voters support legalizing marijuana for medical and/or recreational use, and at least 75% of Texans support banning "no knock" warrants that allow police officers to break into someone’s home without identifying themselves beforehand.

