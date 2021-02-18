Austin Water, Austin Energy provides update on services, outages

Austin Energy, Austin Water, and other City of Austin leaders are going to be holding a press conference to provide an update on the ongoing severe weather and its impact on Austin and Travis County residents, utilities, and services.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb 18. FOX 7 Austin will share the press conference live on our website, news app, and Facebook page.

The following city leaders are expected to speak:

Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk

Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros

Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent

Austin Public Works Department Director Richard Mendoza

Capital Metro CEO Randy Clarke

WATCH PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Advertisement

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said earlier today it has made significant progress overnight restoring customer power although some outages still remain throughout the state.

Officials say energy emergency conditions remain as the grid operator and transmission owners work to restore the remaining customers that are without power.

"We’re to the point in the load restoration where we are allowing transmission owners to bring back any load they can relate to this load shed event," said ERCOT Senior Director of System Operations Dan Woodfin in a news release. "We will keep working around the clock until every single customer has their power back on."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Many across Austin have been without water since Wednesday as Austin's demand has more than doubled its supply. City officials say thousands of burst pipes have led to the shortage.

City leaders are urging residents to stop dripping faucets, a well-known method to keep pipes from freezing in cold temperatures.