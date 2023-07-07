Austin Water says it's working to fix 'taste and odor issues'

Austin Water says it's aware that some of its customers are experiencing taste and odor issues, and it's working to fix the problem.

"While not fun to deal with, taste and odor issues do not indicate that treated drinking water is unsafe to drink," Austin Water says.

To resolve these issues, Austin Water feeds powder-activated carbon to treated water after disinfection occurs.

They say they can adjust the powder-activated carbon feed when people report taste and odor issues.

If you're dealing with taste or odor issues or have any other problems, call Austin Water's 24-hour Emergency Dispatch line at 512-972-1000.

