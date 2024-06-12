Missing man last seen in south Austin: APD

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Jon Stamm missing poster (Austin Police Department)

The Austin Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen in south Austin.

58-year-old Jon Stamm was last seen on Tuesday, June 11 at around 9:30 a.m., at his home located in the 10400 block of Wolftrap Drive.

APD says they are concerned about his wellbeing.

Stamm is described as a white man, with brown hair and brown eyes, about 5'10 and 195 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Stamm's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.