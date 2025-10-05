Austin weather: Above-average heat expected this week

The Brief Central Texas is expected to face another week of unseasonably high temperatures, with highs remaining in the mid-90 degree range. A weak cold front will approach but is only expected to briefly reduce humidity, not significantly change the temperature. Rainfall opportunities are very minimal for the next seven days, with total precipitation expected to stay under a tenth of an inch.



Above-average heat

While the region should be seeing highs in the mid-80s for early October, the current streak of above-average heat is set to continue through the next seven days. Morning temperatures are currently pleasant, with Austin registering 69 degrees and other areas like Bastrop at 65 degrees.

The good news for Sunday is a decrease in humidity. While current dew points are in the 60 to 65 degree range, they are expected to drop throughout the day, making the late afternoon more comfortable.

Low 90s are definitely better than the upper 90s and high temperatures will generally be in the mid-90s, with no rainfall expected Sunday.

A weak cold front is forecast to arrive, but it will bring little change to the overall temperature pattern. Its main effect will be to briefly reduce humidity.

It’s not going to be a very strong one. We probably won't see a lot of changes temperature wise, some drier air.

Austin weather this week

Rainfall opportunities will be small and isolated, returning Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. However, total precipitation through the next seven days is expected to be very minimal, staying under a tenth of an inch for the entire area.

Beyond that, the Climate Prediction Center indicates drier-than-average conditions are likely to persist, keeping the region in its current warm and dry pattern.