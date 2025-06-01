Austin weather: Bracing for summer heat, evening storm risk

The Brief Central Texas marks the start of meteorological summer Sunday with hot, humid conditions and high temperatures expected to reach the mid-90s. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this evening, mainly north and east of Austin after 4-5 p.m., bringing risks of hail and high winds. The upcoming week will see continued heat with more scattered rain chances mid-week, and a potentially wetter pattern in 8-14 days.



Central Texas is ushering in meteorological summer on Sunday with mostly sunny skies, hot and humid conditions, and the potential for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms developing in the evening, particularly for areas north and east of Austin.

Sunday Forecast

After a week that included some below-average temperatures and significant rainfall, Sunday marks a shift to more pronounced summer-like heat. Morning temperatures started in the low 70s across the region. With a southerly wind flow drawing in warm, moist air, highs on Sunday are expected to climb into the mid-90s. Residents are advised to stay hydrated due to the heat and humidity.

While much of Sunday is forecast to be dry, isolated strong to severe thunderstorms could develop after 4 or 5 p.m., with the main window for activity likely between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. The greatest chance for these storms is north and east of the immediate Austin area.

Potential threats from any severe storms include large hail, gusty straight-line winds, and a low, though not zero, chance of an isolated tornado, forecasters said. Some weather models indicate the Austin area could remain largely dry.

Monday-Thursday Forecast

Looking ahead, rain chances are expected to diminish on Monday. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, typical of convective summer patterns, are possible Tuesday through Thursday. The 8 to 14-day outlook suggests a trend towards wetter-than-average conditions, which could provide relief to areas experiencing drought.

Temperatures throughout the upcoming week are forecast to be slightly above the seasonal average, which is typically a high of 91 degrees and a low of 71 degrees for this time of year. Highs are generally expected in the mid to upper 90s, with lows in the 70s.