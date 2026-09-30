Austin weather: Central Texas braces for heavy rain this week

The Brief Central Texas is bracing for heavy rain this week Texas leaders said preparations have been underway for days Remember, turn around, don’t drown. It only takes a few inches of water to cause damage to your vehicle or potentially cost you your life



Travis County and much of Texas are bracing for heavy rain starting Wednesday night and continuing until Friday.

State leaders say they’ve done their part to keep Texans safe, but you also have to do your part.

Heavy rain expected in Central Texas

What they're saying:

"We need you to be prepared for the potential for a little bit too much rain in a very short amount of time," said Wes Rapaport, Texas Division of Emergency Management.

The county is under a flood watch through Friday night. The forecast says a majority of the area is expected to get 1–4 inches of rain, but some isolated regions could see up to 8 inches.

"There are going to be some areas that are going to receive some beneficial rain. That's a good thing. There are also some areas that are probably going to see too much rain, and we need folks," said Rapaport.

Big picture view:

At the Texas Department of Emergency Management, preparations have been underway for days.

TDEM says it's working around the clock with first responders, meteorologists and state agency partners to get resources where they are needed.

"That includes activation of swift water rescue boats and high-profile vehicles, as well as law enforcement support as well as personnel and other pieces of equipment to be staged across the threat area so that local officials have the resources needed to provide support to community members throughout this weather event," said Rapaport.

TDEM says the biggest concern isn’t how much rain will fall, it’s where it will fall. Heavy rain in a short amount of time can lead to flash flooding.

Local perspective:

"We have new people moving here every day. So, we really want new people to understand you're moving to an area that used to be referred to as flash flood alley, and that comes with a reality, meaning that we can get large quantities of rain very quickly that leads to strong localized flooding," said Chief Nick Perkins of the Pflugerville Fire Department

Preparations are also being done at the local level. For the Pflugerville Fire Department, that means bringing extra staff.

"We have specialized rescue capability. All of our firefighters are trained in swift water and floodwater rescue training. We are deploying firefighters across the state. I have a crew leaving today to head to Kerrville to help with the state mission and the state request to help those efforts as well," said Chief Perkins.

What you can do:

Officials say one of the easiest ways to get prepared is to sign up for emergency alerts.

"Whether that's turning on the function on your phone, signing up for Warn Central Texas, or the local alert system within your city. Like in Pflugerville, we have pf alerts, but making sure you have a way to receive that emergency notification," said Perkins.

Remember, turn around, don’t drown. It only takes a few inches of water to cause damage to your vehicle or potentially cost you your life.