Austin first responders train to handle Tesla Cybercabs as severe weather approaches

The Brief Austin first responders are getting training on how to handle Tesla's new Cybercabs Cybercabs are fully autonomous vehicles built without a steering wheel or traditional door handles Training comes as Central Texas is expecting severe weather this week



Driverless vehicles are becoming an increasingly common sight across Austin.

However the recent rollout of Tesla's Cybercab—a fully autonomous vehicle built without a steering wheel or traditional door handles—presents new tactical challenges for local emergency crews ahead of expected severe weather.

First responders train to handle Tesla Cybercabs

Big picture view:

To prepare, the Austin Fire Department recently completed training conducted by Tesla on how to safely navigate the vehicle’s unique emergency features.

The hands-on session included extrication techniques—such as sawing through door hinges to gain access inside—and learning how to direct or move the driverless cars on scene.

The training comes at a critical time as local officials prepare for upcoming rain and potential street flooding, conditions that have historically presented hurdles for autonomous vehicle fleets.

Flooding concerns & past precedents

What they're saying:

Navigating high water remains a major wildcard for self-driving technology.

"We're not sure how well all of them can manage still or sort of floodwaters," said Andre Jordan, Austin Fire Department's Division Chief for Special Operations and Homeland Security.

The concern stems in part from past incidents involving other autonomous rideshare providers in the area. Division Chief Jordan noted that Waymo vehicles have previously driven into standing water and stalled in deep puddles, though he added that Waymo has since implemented measures to prevent similar issues.

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With Cybercabs now entering the mix, city officials are closely monitoring how the driverless technology handles storm conditions.

"So we'll have to wait and see," Division Chief Jordan said. "We don't have a city strategy except to pay attention and to make sure that our expectations are known—that this is a concern of ours."

Public safety vs. public hesitancy

Local perspective:

While emergency personnel are adapting their tactical responses, the introduction of handle-less and wheel-less vehicles has raised skepticism among some local commuters.

"In the event that you're in the Cybercab and something goes wrong, I feel like that kind of puts it out of your hands a little bit," UT student Kennedi Lewis-Picklesimer shared. "That's kind of putting too much trust in technology that I don't have at the moment."

Despite these community concerns, Division Chief Jordan believes the specialized training gives first responders the necessary tools to handle emergency scenarios as they arise. Furthermore, he emphasized that the overall risk to the general public remains low.

"I don't think that autonomous vehicles are going to be a particular public safety concern because there are relatively few vehicles and the companies are paying a lot of attention to what they're doing," Division Chief Jordan said.

What to expect during severe weather

What's next:

While autonomous rideshare services like Waymo and Tesla are not expected to suspend operations entirely during standard rain showers, protocols will shift if weather conditions deteriorate.

If a formal flood warning goes into effect for the Austin area, local officials expect driverless companies to restrict or alter their fleet operations to ensure passenger and public safety.