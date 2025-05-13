Austin weather: Officials discuss preparedness for severe heat wave

The Brief Central Texas is expecting triple-digit temperatures this week The City of Austin will be discussing its preparedness for the heat wave



The City of Austin and Travis County officials will be discussing its preparedness for a severe heat wave coming to Central Texas.

Timeline:

According to the city, representatives from city and county departments will hold a press conference on today at 2:30 p.m. to talk about this week's unseasonable heat.

The following city and county leaders are expected to speak at the press conference:

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson

Travis County Judge Andy Brown

City of Austin Homeland Security & Emergency Management Director Jim Redick

Travis County Chief Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Carter

Austin-Travis County EMS Chief Rob Luckritz

Homeless Strategy Officer David Gray

How hot will it get in Austin this week?

The backstory:

"Each day we're going to be breaking record highs starting on Tuesday, May 13, and that stretch could last all the way through the weekend. If we hit 103 or 104 on Wednesday, that'll be the hottest May afternoon ever for Austin," Zack Shields, FOX 7 meteorologist said.

He says this level of heat this early in the year comes from a combination of drought and wind.

"The ground is very dry, even though we've had some recent rains, then you factor in a huge dome of high pressure that's going to be pushing down on us," he said. "The wind coming in from the Southwest, that's a down-sloping wind. It compresses the air, heats it up even more to record levels."