Austin Weather: Cold front delivers frigid winds, rain returns Monday

After a month dominated by above-average temperatures, Central Texas is finally feeling a sharp return to seasonal chill as a strong cold front sweeps through the region.

Friday marked a dramatic shift, with some of the coldest air of the season settling in.

Sunday Forecast

Morning temperatures fell into the 30s and low 40s across much of the area, and many locations will struggle to climb out of the 40s and low 50s this afternoon.

Gusty north winds between 30 and 40 mph are making conditions feel even colder. The front that moved through Thursday night also brought scattered showers and thunderstorms, though precipitation has tapered off.

Monday Forecast

The cold pattern will continue into early next week. Overnight lows Sunday and Monday are expected to remain in the 30s and 40s, with Monday afternoon highs only reaching the mid-40s in the Austin area, a brisk start to the workweek after the long holiday break.

Rain chances return Monday afternoon into the evening, with forecasters estimating a 40% to 50% chance of showers and a few storms, mainly south of Austin.

7-Day Forecast

Conditions dried out Tuesday, offering a brief window of sunshine before clouds increased again midweek. Another round of rain is possible Thursday into Friday.

Friday’s seven-day forecast shows highs near 50 degrees with continued strong winds, a chilly and wet Monday, and overnight lows dipping into the 30s through midweek. Temperatures are expected to moderate slightly heading into next weekend, with Saturday looking dry.