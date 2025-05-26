Austin weather: Enhanced risk for severe storms in Central Texas

The Brief Large complex of storms expected to form in Hill Country Area under enhanced risk of severe storms Look out for very large hail, damaging winds, lots of lightning and even isolated tornadoes possible



So far we haven't seen much rain during this Memorial Day Weekend. This will change today and tonight.

The backstory:

Central Texas is under an enhanced risk for severe storms.

We will have round one this morning and then round two happens this evening.

We are expecting a large complex of storms to form in the Hill Country along an outflow boundary left behind from this morning's storms.

The area is under a slight to enhanced risk of severe storms with the highest threat over the Hill Country.

Timeline:

The storms are expected to hit the Hill Country between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Austin metro area can expect storms between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. tonight.

The Eastern counties will most likely see the storms between 9 p.m. and midnight.

Why you should care:

Look out for very large hail, damaging winds, lots of lightning and even isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out.

Quarter to baseball-sized hail is possible from Austin to the Hill Country.

There is also the possibility of straight-line winds of 58 mph or more.

Flooding is expected to be mostly localized with street flooding the biggest concern.

What you can do:

If you're out and about, it will be very important to pay close attention to the weather today.

Stay weather aware and track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.

The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.