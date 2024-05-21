Austin weather: Feels-like temps over 100 degrees

No break from the hot spell today even with the clouds lingering a little longer.

Highs will be running 5 to 10 degrees warmer than average and it will feel hotter with all the moisture in place.

Heat indices will be in triple digit territory for several hours after lunch.

We are watching the core of the heat dome shifting south and a weak front sliding in later this week to help set-off more storms before it gets really hot this weekend.

Talking rain chances and heatwave coming up on FOX 7 Austin.

