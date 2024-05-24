Austin weather: Heat advisory, severe weather threats in parts of central Texas

A heat advisory is in effect for parts of central Texas through 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, as the "feels-like" temperatures reach triple digits.

There are also storm chances in parts of our area. This comes after portions of Bell County saw significant damage after a tornado touched down in Temple.

RELATED

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m. Thursday night for Llano County, Burnet County, Williamson County, Bell County, Milam County, Lampasas County, San Saba County and Mason County.