Austin weather: Heavy rainfall and lightning sweeps through Central Texas

The Brief Central Texas saw heavy rainfall and lightning on Feb. 11 AFD rescued three people and a dog after getting swept downstream in a tent in South Austin



On Tuesday, the first rain event of February brought heavy rainfall and lightning to the Central Texas area.

Heavy rainfall across Austin

What they're saying:

"I don't think many people woke up this morning expecting today's rain to be as heavy over such a brief period as it was, and that's part of the reason why some folks were unprepared for the flooding," said David Gray, City of Austin's Homeless Strategy Officer.

Following the first round of rain, rushing water covered the walkway underneath the bridge at Shoal Creek in Downtown Austin.

"We were notified by the Austin Fire Department of Water Rescue that in one of the local creeks, allegedly, three people experiencing homelessness got caught in a creek bed," said Gray.

AFD rescued three people and a dog after getting swept downstream in a tent on South First Street near East Bouldin Creek and Nicholas Dawson Neighborhood Park in South Austin.

"Fortunately, the fire department was able to rescue all of those individuals and transport them," said Gray. "No serious injuries or anything sustained by any of the people."

The Homeless Strategy Office sent text alerts advising people to move to high ground away from creeks and drainage channels.

"The purpose of that alert was to warn them about the rain and the potential for flooding," said Gray. "We also had outreach workers go out across town to meet with people and encampments that we know exist and also notify them."

Additionally, drivers should be cautious at low-water crossings.

What you can do:

