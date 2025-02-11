3 adults, dog rescued from tent swept away by swift water: APD

The Brief Three people and a dog were rescued Tuesday by the Austin Fire Department. Someone called to report a tent being washed away downstream near the 1100 block of S. 1st Street. Rain and storms are likely through the early afternoon with another round of storms expected later this evening, according to FOX 7 Austin's Zack Shields.



Three adults and a dog were saved by the Austin Fire Department in a swift water rescue.

What we know:

AFD responded to the 1100 block of S. 1st Street, where a caller reported a tent, possibly with people inside, was swept downstream. That is near East Bouldin Creek and Nicholas Dawson Neighborhood Park.

Firefighters were able to rescue three adults and a dog from the swift moving water.

AFD says everyone is safe and accounted for and there are no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.

AFD later told FOX 7 Austin that it appears the people involved were homeless.

Austin weather

The first rain event in February has arrived for the Austin area.

FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says that rain and storms are likely through the early afternoon with another round of storms expected later this evening.

What you can do:

