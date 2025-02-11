3 adults, dog rescued from tent swept away by swift water: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - Three adults and a dog were saved by the Austin Fire Department in a swift water rescue.
What we know:
AFD responded to the 1100 block of S. 1st Street, where a caller reported a tent, possibly with people inside, was swept downstream. That is near East Bouldin Creek and Nicholas Dawson Neighborhood Park.
Firefighters were able to rescue three adults and a dog from the swift moving water.
AFD says everyone is safe and accounted for and there are no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.
AFD later told FOX 7 Austin that it appears the people involved were homeless.
Austin weather
The first rain event in February has arrived for the Austin area.
FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says that rain and storms are likely through the early afternoon with another round of storms expected later this evening.
