Austin weather: High humidity with rain expected

The Brief Hot and muggy streak continues Storms expected between 5 p.m and 10 p.m.



The hot and muggy streak continues today, and we will be closer to the average high.

The scattered clouds will keep temperatures from reaching extreme levels but the humidity will remain high to make it feel uncomfortable.

We are tracking 2 fronts. The first one will kick off storms between 5 and 10pm. They will be isolated in the Hill Country, scattered around Austin Metro and more numerous east of I-35. Brief heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning are possible but no severe weather.

The second front arrives tomorrow, ushering in the Fall feel finally.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.