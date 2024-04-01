Austin weather: Increasing risk of severe storms Monday night

It's a new day, week and month and expect the same weather story.

It's going to be a cloudy, warm, humid and breezy start to April.

We are keeping tabs on a Western Low coming out of Arizona that will help spark storms tonight.

We are under a slight (Level 2) risk of severe storms featuring large hail, damaging winds and lightning this evening from 7pm to midnight.

Stay weather aware!

