Austin weather: Possible tornadoes spotted in Central Texas

Severe storms came through Central Texas on Thursday, May 1.

The National Weather Service issued several warnings and watches, including a tornado warning for Williamson, Lampasas, and Burnet counties on Thursday evening.

The NWS also confirmed a tornado was on the ground in northeast Burnet County.

FOX 7 Austin spoke with a local fire department in Briggs. They said they haven't received any reports of structural damage. A couple of trees were down, but they were cleared by 8 p.m.

Burnet County said one house and large outbuilding were destroyed. Another house was damaged.

One driver on CR 223 was injured at the time of the tornado.

Officials believe it touched down around CR 223 and headed south.

The Luna family, living just south of Briggs, said they saw the tornado from their house and rushed to their grandparents' house in Florence.

"We actually saw the funnel coming down over towards Briggs, and I was pulling out of the driveway. I’d seen it coming down, and we sat there for a little bit, and it was just hovering over the top of Briggs so we saw that, and we vacated," said Alvin Luna, a witness.

"I’m just glad that none of the neighbors were hurt. I mean we’ve only lived here a year, but a storm shelter is going to be a high priority in the near future," Theresa Luna said.

