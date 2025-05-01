Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Williamson County, Travis County, Lee County, Bastrop County
11
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 10:30 PM CDT, Milam County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 8:42 PM CDT until THU 9:15 PM CDT, Milam County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 7:04 PM CDT until THU 10:15 PM CDT, Burnet County, Williamson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 8:22 PM CDT until THU 9:30 PM CDT, Burnet County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 8:35 PM CDT until THU 9:30 PM CDT, Burnet County, Llano County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 11:15 PM CDT, Burnet County, Llano County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 7:12 PM CDT until THU 10:30 PM CDT, Bell County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Bell County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM CDT, Gillespie County, Blanco County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Bell County, Milam County, Llano County, Lee County, Travis County, Williamson County, Burnet County, Bastrop County

Austin weather: Possible tornadoes spotted in Central Texas

By and
Published  May 1, 2025 5:56pm CDT
Weather
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • Severe storms came through Central Texas on Thursday, May 1
    • NWS confirmed a tornado on the ground in NE Burnet County
    • Take a look at the photos and videos sent to FOX 7 Austin by viewers

AUSTIN, Texas - Severe storms came through Central Texas on Thursday, May 1. 

The National Weather Service issued several warnings and watches, including a tornado warning for Williamson, Lampasas, and Burnet counties on Thursday evening.

The NWS also confirmed a tornado was on the ground in northeast Burnet County.

FOX 7 Austin spoke with a local fire department in Briggs. They said they haven't received any reports of structural damage. A couple of trees were down, but they were cleared by 8 p.m.

Burnet County said one house and large outbuilding were destroyed. Another house was damaged. 

One driver on CR 223 was injured at the time of the tornado. 

Officials believe it touched down around CR 223 and headed south.

The Luna family, living just south of Briggs, said they saw the tornado from their house and rushed to their grandparents' house in Florence.

"We actually saw the funnel coming down over towards Briggs, and I was pulling out of the driveway. I’d seen it coming down, and we sat there for a little bit, and it was just hovering over the top of Briggs so we saw that, and we vacated," said Alvin Luna, a witness.

"I’m just glad that none of the neighbors were hurt. I mean we’ve only lived here a year, but a storm shelter is going to be a high priority in the near future," Theresa Luna said.

Weather pictures and videos

Take a look at the photos and videos sent to FOX 7 Austin by viewers.

Image 1 of 6

Tornado funnel near Briggs. Credit: Phil Ostroff

VIDEO: Tornado funnel in Burnet County

A tornado funnel was seen in Burnet County on May 1. Credit: CHAD CASEY

VIDEO: Hail in Copperas Cove

Severe storms brought hail near Copperas Cove on May 1. Credit: Copperas Cove Police Department

VIDEO: Hail in Lampasas County

Hail and severe storms in Lampasas near the courthouse. Credit: Charlie Pratus

