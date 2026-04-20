Austin weather: Several rounds of rain and storms

The Brief Series of Pacific lows headed for Texas Several rounds of rain and storms expected No severe weather expected



The stage is set for a cloudy, soggy and chilly start to the week.

Timeline:

We are tracking a series of Pacific lows that are heading for Texas.

Each one will provide enough lift to get several rounds of rain and storms today and tomorrow. They won't provide enough energy to generate severe weather.

Rain likely this afternoon and then we will see a lull in the action tonight.

The second low pressure system arrives on Tuesday giving the area multiple rounds of much needed rain.

Why you should care:

The marginal risk of flooding will stay closer to San Antonio today and then Central Texas will be in the LEVEL 1 for ponding on roads and minor flooding.

Most of the computer weather models show much of the area getting at least half to one inch of rain.

Some spots could end up seeing 1 to 2" of rain in the next 48 hours.

Use extra caution on the roads because they will very wet for the next few commutes.

What's next:

Trending drier and warmer by the second half of the week.

What you can do:

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.

The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling.

Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe.