Austin weather: Severe storms lead to flooding and tornado warnings

The Brief Severe storms passed through Central Texas on May 6 Several roads closed due to flooding and some counties briefly went under a tornado warning Two fires were also sparked in WilCo



Severe storms during the past 24 hours have led to a chain of weather events across Central Texas.

Although there were several areas that were hit hard, there have been no reports of injuries.

Flooding in Central Texas

In northwest Austin at Old Spicewood Springs Road, rainwater flowed rapidly across the roadway, making it difficult for cars to drive across. The street was blocked for the safety of drivers.

A similar scenario happened near Mc Neil Drive, the bridge over the creek flooded from the storm.

McNeil Drive flooding

"Swift water is much more dangerous. We have folks that are also able to go out on foot into the water to rescue folks that are trapped. On top of vehicles or something like that. It's extremely dangerous for us. It's extremely dangerous for the victims. So, we asked folks to please turn around and don't drown," says Austin Travis County EMS Division Chief Paul Mallon.

Tornado warnings in Milam and Gillespie Counties

Two tornado warnings went into effect on Tuesday following heavy rainfall, one in Cameron and another near Stonewall.

Stonewall Elementary, along with several surrounding schools, were at risk. The severe weather also forced Marble Falls ISD to shelter in place.

Austin Travis County EMS Division Chief Paul Mallon says first responders remain on standby for major weather events.

"A larger weather event like this, we will staff extra folks and make sure we have folks that are qualified for working around still water or swift water. We have folks who are part of our disaster response team, and they're just they have a little extra training to deal with unusual circumstances," says Mallon.

Fires in Williamson County

There were also two separate fires on Tuesday, one in Liberty Hill and another in Georgetown.

A video posted to social media shows firefighters working to put out the flames in Liberty Hill. Witnesses say the fire may have been started by lightning from the storm, although the cause of the fire has not been determined.

In Georgetown, firefighters were called to the Riverview subdivision.

"They encountered a little bit of smoke, got up to the second story, got a lot, a lot more smoke up on the second story. When they started pulling the ceiling, they found most of the fire contained in the attic," says Georgetown fire spokesman Ryan Powell.

It is not clear if the fire was weather-related. The cause is currently under investigation.