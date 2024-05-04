Austin weather: Severe weather threat continues

The risk of seeing severe weather in central Texas continues through tonight as lines of storms move through our area this evening.

The line of showers, moving west to east, will arrive first in the Hill Country around 8 p.m. tonight. Those storms will reach Austin and Williamson County around midnight tonight.

Counties further west, especially those in the Hill Country, have a higher risk of seeing severe weather.

Western portions of San Saba and Mason Counties have an enhanced risk of severe weather.

Most of Travis County will have a slight risk of severe weather, while eastern Travis County and counties farther east will see a marginal risk.

Severe weather conditions that could be seen tonight include large hail and gusty, damaging straight-line winds.

There is a very low threat for tornadoes in Mason, Llano and Gillespie Counties.

