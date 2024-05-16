Man arrested for vandalizing Texas Rep. John Carter's office

A man was arrested in connection to the vandalism made at Congressman John Carter's office in Georgetown.

Georgetown police said through the use of video surveillance footage around the area, detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Reiss Funicelli, of Salado.

Funicelli was arrested on Thursday at his home and booked into the Bell County Jail for Penal Code, 28.08; Graffiti.

On April 22, Carter posted a photo of the vandalism to his X (formerly Twitter) account. The front door of his office had been splashed with a red liquid, possibly paint, and on the sidewalk in front, the words "Free Gaza" were spray-painted in red.

In his post, Carter says the vandalism was perpetrated by "[u]nhinged anti-Israel activists."

"I applaud the Georgetown Police Department for their hard work in investigating, identifying, and arresting Reiss Funicelli as the suspect allegedly responsible for the vandalism at my Georgetown office in April. From the moment my staff called police to report the damage, GPD has been professional, thorough, and committed to finding the individual responsible. As a former judge, I trust that the court system will take it from here and the suspect will face appropriate consequences for his alleged actions," said Congressman Carter.