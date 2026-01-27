Austin weather: Slow warm-up begins but icy conditions remain in spots

The Brief Slow warm-up is underway but icy conditions remain in some spots Central Texas school districts canceled school for a second day An Extreme Cold Warning had been extended but it ended at 9 AM (CT)



The effects of the Arctic blast are still being felt as most kids stayed home today due to icy conditions on many roads.

The backstory:

Temperatures are slowly warming up after days of frigid temperatures.

The National Weather Service had issued an Extreme Cold Warning this morning for Central Texas but that has since expired.

The high for Austin is expected to be around 47 today so roads are expected to continue to clear up.

Current road conditions in Central Texas

Officials still remind drivers that if you're out on the road you need to use extreme caution and slow down.

Consult DriveTexas.org for the latest roadway conditions.

Gillespie County

The Gillespie County Sheriff's Office says most major highways look good with some small iced areas. Country and smaller roadways have more ice issues than the larger highways.

Officials say TXDot is currently working on FM 2323 North at this time to make it safe for travel and they also remind drivers to be careful if you are traveling Hwy 16 North and FM 965 especially around curves or incline/declines.

Llano

The Llano Police Department says roads are looking pretty good around town, for the most part.

There are, however, quite a few spots in the neighborhoods that are iced over and slick.

Bee Cave

The Bee Cave Police Department says neighborhood streets and local roads are improving but there are still icy patches that can take you by surprise. Hills are especially dangerous if a car loses traction on an icy patch.

Driving safety tips

If you're driving on the roads, here are some reminders:

Maintain at least three times the normal following distance on ice.

Watch carefully for road treatment equipment and stay at least 200 feet behind public safety vehicles.

Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses, and shaded areas that may still be frozen.

If you start to skid, ease off the gas or brakes

Steer into the skid

Straighten out when you regain control