Austin weather: Sunshine returns bringing warmer temperatures

The sunshine returns today for the first time in 5 days.

As the latest upper low exits the area, it will take the clouds and rain with it.

It will turn mostly sunny and seasonal today with highs near 70.

Brighter and warmer times are ahead this week.

But we're already tracking the next Western Low which could bring some weather changes.

