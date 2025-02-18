Austin weather: How to prepare for arctic blast

The Brief An arctic blast is headed to Central Texas Experts, including a plumber, gave some tips for homeowners



Time is running out if your home or apartment is not bundled up and ready for the cold.

A plumbing expert spoke about last minute steps you should take to avoid unexpected problems on Wednesday morning.

Arctic blast heads to Austin

What they're saying:

Expectations of an early spring are officially on hold with an arctic blast on the way.

"February is always the worst month here in Texas," said Josh Bronstad, the HVAC Manager for Abacus plumbing heating and cooling.

The plumbing techs, with Abacus, were busy on Tuesday answering last-minute winterization calls.

"Everything that's coming through. I'm sending my guys out. Take care of it now. That way, we can prevent something," said Bronstad.

Light rain started falling across the Austin metro on Tuesday morning well before temperatures fell. The rink at Chaparral Ice was the only thing frozen in north Austin.

Kiana Sanchez, who was at Norcross Mall, said she needed the extra time to do winterizing back at home.

"Probably wrapping the pipes and getting the animals ready for it. We live on a farm, so we have a lot of animals to get ready," said Sanchez.

In 2021, a lot of pipes broke, flooding apartments and homes. In Austin, repairing the water damage, in some cases, reportedly took more than two years to complete.

The forecast now, may not be as bad. But wrapping pipes to be on the safe side is what Michael Clawson says he did.

"I think it’s going to be a quick hit. Just cold. No ice. No snow. Unfortunately, I like snow," said Clawson.

Tips to prepare for winter weather

What they're saying:

The winter-prep to-do list includes covering outside garden hose connections. It's also advised to let some water drip from your faucets before going to bed, and open cabinet doors under sinks.

"Properly inspecting plumbing lines in the attic, like whenever we're out there for heating inspections and stuff like that. My guys are also trained to look at plumbing issues like that. Also, to prevent a catastrophic mess," said Bronstad.

Yard irrigation pipes and sprinkler heads may be protected by the ground during this event, but systems should be turned off and, if possible, cleared of water.

A lot of backup generators were installed in homes after the 2021 freeze. Experts said they should also get a checkup before you crank them up. Also, remember to never put a portable generator inside a home or a garage.

The Texas Department of Insurance has additional tips posted online. The information includes ideas for autos and safety reminders.