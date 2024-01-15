Austin weather: Trash collection potentially delayed due to arctic blast

Due to the winter weather, the City of Austin says its trash, recycling and composting collection may be delayed.

Austin Resource Recovery says customers with Monday collections should leave their uncollected carts out to allow crews to catch up throughout the week.

The Recycle and Reuse Drop-off Center and public brush drop-off at Austin Water’s Hornsby Bend Biosolids Management Plant will also be delaying have delayed openings at 9 a.m.

Customers can get updates about changes to their services by downloading the Austin Recycles app or by signing up for reminders at austintexas.gov/myschedule