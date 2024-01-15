Austin weather: Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of Central Texas

Areas along and east of I-35, including Austin, have been upgraded to a WINTER STORM WARNING until noon Monday.

The Winter Storm Warning includes: Travis, Williamson, Hays, Caldwell, Bastrop, Lee, and Fayette counties.

Freezing drizzle and flurries are likely in these areas and could lead to light icing of elevated roads.

Caution should be used if you have to travel this morning.

Be careful on bridges, overpasses and flyovers.

The extreme cold will also continue.

Much of Central Texas is under a WIND CHILL ADVISORY and HARD FREEZE WARNING until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

We could be freezing for another 48 hours with very dangerous wind chills in single-digit territory.

