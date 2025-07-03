Austin Wildlife Rescue needs new home for intake center by end of November

The Brief Austin Wildlife Center in need of new home for Intake Center Lease on current center in East Austin expiring in November AWR has been in East Austin for 25 years



The Austin Wildlife Rescue says it is in need of a new home for its Intake Center by the end of November.

The rescue posted on social media that after 25 years in East Austin, the lease on its intake center on E. MLK Jr Boulevard is expiring.

What they're saying:

AWR said in an Instagram post:

"After 25 years in East Austin, AWR’s Intake Center lease is expiring and we need to find a new home by the end of November. Can you help?

"We know how important it is to have a conveniently located Intake Center open daily, within the city of Austin, for the thousands of citizens (mostly Austinites) who bring us rescued wildlife. At the end of each day, we transport those animals to our Rehabilitation Center in Elgin.

"We are having difficulty finding a new home for our Intake Center due to cost limitations as a nonprofit and zoning requirements. We are hoping for an existing building (1000 SF minimum) with adequate parking that is zoned for veterinary services (or can be rezoned). If you have a property in mind, we’d love to hear from you!"

What we don't know:

The specifics of the lease and its terms were not disclosed by AWR.

Initially AWR said it was "losing its lease", but then deleted the original post and posted again to say the lease was instead expiring.

New Intake Center needed

What's next:

AWR says it needs a new location for its intake center, preferably permanent or at least with a three-year lease, within the city of Austin.

They shared specifications that they would need for the center:

¼ to ½ acre property with the ability to retrofit an existing 1,000 to 2,000 sq. ft building

Access to basic utilities (water, electric, internet)

Public road access and parking

Zoned for veterinary services (or ability to rezone) with no conditional overlays

Within city limits, in a location readily available to the public

Why does AWR need an Intake Center?

Dig deeper:

AWR says the intake center is one of two facilities it operates out of, with the other being a large rural rehabilitation center in Elgin.

The intake center is open daily to receive animals from the public, Animal Protection officers and others. All animals received at the center are examined and treated if needed, then transferred every night to the rehab center.

No animals are kept overnight in the intake facility, says AWR.

AWR says it is the largest and most extensive Central Texas nonprofit that focuses exclusively on protecting wildlife and has been in operation since 1977.

The rescue anticipates it will provide care for over 10,000 wild animals in 2025, and says it successfully cared for over 9,375 wild animals from over 30 Texas counties in 2023.

What you can do:

Those wanting to help can contact the rescue's executive director, Jules Maron, at jules@austinwildliferescue.org.