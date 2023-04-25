Austin woman attacked in broad daylight while hiking in Barton Creek Greenbelt

An Austin woman says she’s afraid to go hiking in the Barton Creek Greenbelt after a man attacked her near a trail in broad daylight then ran off.

More than 24 hours later, she says she’d like to see police doing more to track him down and is warning other hikers to be on alert.

Isabella Ricks has been hiking on the Violet Crown Trail in South Austin for about six years. "I did always feel safe anywhere that I went in Austin," she said.

That sense of safety was shattered Monday afternoon when Ricks was attacked while hiking near the three-quarter mile marker not far from the Spyglass Drive trailhead. Around 4:30 p.m., she said she had stopped to look at some flowers that were sprouting near a ledge.

"And as I was crouched down, some, a man came up behind me and grabbed me around the waist," said Ricks.

Ricks says the guy seemed to come out of nowhere, but the vegetation in the area is pretty thick. She believes he was hiding out in the bushes, waiting for somebody to pass by.

"He said, come with me. And I was startled," Ricks said. "So I shot up and turned and immediately pushed him off of me. But I was at a ledge. So he had me cornered."

Ricks was eventually able to push past him and make it to the main trail, but with no one else around, the man followed her.

"He started circling around me, trying to grab at me. And when I pulled out my phone and said, I'm calling the cops, he took off running," Ricks said.

Ricks tried to call police but had no service, so she ran back to the entrance and dialed 9-1-1.

"And it was just endlessly ringing," Ricks said. "Then I went to file an online report and they told me that I had to call them to speak with somebody. So I did. And they said that somebody would call me back to take the report. And so far no one has."

Ricks describes her attacker as a Hispanic man in his 30s, with a slight build and light brown or dark blond hair. He was wearing a grey T-shirt, dark blue jeans and black sandals or flip-flops.

"He was not a normal hiker," said Ricks. "He just didn't look well like and his face looked dirty. So, like the visible parts of his, he just looked like he was probably living out in the woods."

After sharing her story on the NextDoor app, Ricks says she immediately started hearing about other women who had been through similar situations on the Greenbelt.

Looking back, Ricks credits her instincts and adrenaline for helping her escape.

"I reacted in a way that I never thought I would react, which is to immediately be defiant. And I think that really throws predators off," she said.

FOX 7 reached out to Austin Police for comment, but did not hear back as of late Tuesday night.