Austin woman warns drivers after possible attempted carjacking

An Austin woman is urging other drivers to be cautious even when in their own neighborhood after her vehicle was targeted by a couple of guys while she was driving and the incident was caught on camera.

Danielle Cotey was driving home in her neighborhood when she encountered a suspicious driver.

"A car came up behind me, started putting a horn on very loudly, and started passing me on the left and at the time I thought I was just driving slowly and they wanted to pass me," said Cotey.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

A nearby home was able to capture the rest of the incident on camera. Once the car is in front of Cotey, it comes to a complete stop and a man gets out and approaches her car.

"I felt more urgently that I should leave so I started to go around them on the left and at that point, he threw something at my car," said Cotey.

Advertisement

The other car then tries to pull in front of her to get her to stop again. She then speeds by both, cars collide. Cotey was able to get away and call the police. "It wasn’t until I spoke with police and they told me that it fit the description of recent carjacking so I’ve been going on in the north part of town then I got even more concerned," said Cotey.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Now she’s urging other drivers to be on alert even when in their own neighborhood.

"The police said they probably targeted me because they saw that it was a woman alone and that’s frightening because this neighborhood is full of moms driving around and driving with kids. I suggest to be especially aware that this could happen anywhere even down the street from your house," said Cotey.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE AUSTIN NEWS