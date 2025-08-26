Austinites react to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement

article

Pop mega-star Taylor Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are engaged, and the news has the whole world talking.

Fans, NFL teams, brands, and even celebrities immediately flooded social media after Swift and Kelce made their announcement.

The response was so big, it sent Instagram into a temporary crash, proving just how much the internet loves this couple.

"It's been like, oh my gosh, did you hear? Did you see? Do you know the news?" said UT student Kate Connell.

"We're so excited. I know, I found out in the dining hall, and I was shocked. Shocked. So, exciting though. It's like the royal wedding," said one Swiftie.

The couple of two years made it Instagram-official with the caption: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

The song on the post "So High School" is a song she wrote about Kelce.

"I started bawling, crying and screaming, and my first response was, how do I get invited to the wedding because I want to go. I'll be the flower girl, be the ring man. I really want to go to the wedding. I'm obsessed with Taylor Swift," said another fan Ceceila Weaver.

"I thought they were probably going to get engaged, but I didn't know like today. Like I opened my phone, and I was like, oh my gosh!" said Juliana Hooper, a UT student.

Others saw it coming.

"Expecting it fully, I saw her and Travis in the Bahamas like on a boat, and they're like super cute totally expected it. Oh my gosh," said Connell.

And some couldn’t care less.

'Yeah, just the first I'm hearing of it, to be honest," said Dade Dooley.

"I'm a big football guy, I like Travis Kelce, he's a great player, but I don't care."

The ring was caught stealing the spotlight, too.

Jonathan Zadock with Zadok Jewelers estimates it is around 7 to 8 karats, potentially valued at up to $800,000.

"It's an anti-cushion, an elongated antique-cushion that you can tell pretty easily, which has become quite popular, especially in the last five years. Very rare to see them as long as this one. So that's really rare to say," said Zadock.

Meta, Instagram's parent company, confirmed the post racked up 14 million likes in just over an hour, temporarily crashing the app.

A spokesperson told FOX 7: "Instagram needed to process the news just like everyone else."

The engagement comes weeks after Swift announced her upcoming album "The Life of a Showgirl" on Kelce's podcast, "New Heights". The podcast gathered millions of views in the span of less than 24 hours.

Their love story began in 2023, when the NFL star was spotted at her Eras tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

And the congrats are pouring in from the NFL, to brands giving away freebies, and even President Trump.

"I wish them a lot of luck. I think he’s a great player, a great guy she's a terrific person, so I wish them a lot of luck," said Trump.