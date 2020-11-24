Austinites urged to gift differently and zero waste holiday shop

Austin Resource Recovery, a department of the City of Austin, has launched a holiday campaign to encourage Austinites to think about shopping differently this year and get gifts with zero waste in mind.

The campaign, called "Give A Great Story", asks people to consider spending time with friends and family in new ways, learning a new skill online with your loved ones, or giving a pre-loved gift this year instead of buying the newest gadget or toy.

Officials say that not only does repair, thrift, and experience-gifting have the ability to bring people closer together but that it helps Austin towards its Zero Waste Goal, by reframing the way people buy, use, and dispose of everyday items.

Giving zero waste gifts over newly purchased or produced items also benefits the local economy, keeps valuable items out of the landfill, and avoids spending the energy and resources required to manufacture new products, officials say.

Here are some zero waste gift ideas:

Purchase an online, skill-development class (cooking, music lessons, painting)

Support Austin’s art scene virtually (online theatre performances, art galleries/exhibits, concerts)

Turn a teacup or basket from a local thrift store into a planter

Resole and polish a favorite pair of boots.

Officials say people can reduce holiday waste by doing the following:

Reusing materials like newspaper, posters, maps or fabric to wrap gifts

Sending e-cards instead of mailing paper holiday cards

Using and washing reusable tableware instead of single-use disposable options for holiday meals.

For more ideas and information you can go here.