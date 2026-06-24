Austin's 30th homicide of 2026: Stabbing near bus stop leaves 1 person dead

The Brief Austin police investigating city's 30th homicide of 2026 The deadly stabbing happened near a bus stop on South Lamar Boulevard



The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing as the city's latest homicide of 2026.

The backstory:

APD says just before 11:30 p.m. on June 23, officers responded to a call in the 2500 block of South Lamar Boulevard from a person who said they were stabbed near a bus stop.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the caller. The person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The other person involved in the incident was also located and found to have also been injured. Life-saving measures were administered but the person was pronounced dead at around 12:16 a.m. on June 24.

What's next:

If you have any information about what happened that could help police you're asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-974-8477 or CrimeStoppers at 512-472-8477.