Travis County shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 other injured

The Brief One person is dead and another is injured after a deadly shooting The Travis County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened on August 5 in the 15900 block of Cameron Rd. No arrests were made



One person is dead and another was injured in a Travis County shooting, officials said.

The backstory:

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on August 5, around 7:21 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting in the 15900 block of Cameron Rd.

An investigation revealed that an altercation between people who knew each other took place inside the home. Shots were fired, and two people were injured.

One of the people involved took the injured victims to a local hospital. One of the victims died, and the other is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and this was an isolated incident.