Austin's Barton Springs Pool reopens after city finishes upgrades

The Brief Barton Springs Pool will reopen on March 21 The city said crews have finished working on the Barton Springs Skimmer Bypass Project



The Barton Springs Pool will reopen on Saturday, March 21.

The pool has been closed since February as the city worked on the Barton Springs Skimmer Bypass Project.

What we know:

The city said crews completed the Barton Springs Skimmer Bypass Project this week.

The project focused on two infrastructure features that managed creek flow from Barton Creek, known as bypass features. The original system was built in the 1940s. A larger, redesigned bypass was built in 1975, and the original was decommissioned at that time.

During construction, the city said environmental protections for the sensitive salamander habitat were monitored by Austin Watershed Protection. The changes will help support a more stable environment in this critical habitat.

What you can do:

For those who want to buy tickets to the pool, you can purchase tickets using the free ATXSwims app. You can also buy tickets onsite at the kiosks or counter.