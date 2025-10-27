Austin's controversial Prop Q has sparked strong opinions

The Brief Austin's controversial Proposition Q has sparked strong opinions Prop Q could increase property taxes in the City of Austin Many people believe the big turnout is being fueled by Prop Q



It is the final week of early voting in Texas for the November 4 general and special elections.

The controversial Proposition Q has sparked strong opinions this cycle. So far, more than 45,000 voters have submitted their ballots early in Austin. Many people believe the big turnout is being fueled by Prop Q.

What is Proposition Q?

What they're saying:

There are close to 20 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution. More than half of those focus on taxes.

"We know it's a spooky time of the year, but the scariest threat to our community isn't ghosts or ghouls; It's what will happen to the city if Prop Q fails," said Brydan Summers, President of AFSCME Local 1624.

​One of the main races Austinites are watching is Prop Q, which could increase property taxes in the City of Austin.​

"We should continue to make Austin affordable for everyone, and Prop Q is just gonna make it more expensive," said Nate McGuire, creator of the Austin Tax Rate Election website.

​Local leaders, small business owners, and community advocates gathered for a press conference to highlight the programs and services that might be at risk if Prop Q fails.

"Prop Q is about allowing this work to continue," said Aloki Shah, President of United Workers of Integral Care. "We can reach more of the people suffering on our streets and prevent struggling Austin residents from becoming homeless, and in turn reduce costs to taxpayers and increase the quality of life for all Austinites."

​City ballot measures in an off-year election typically do not garner as much attention as Proposition Q. The Amendment aims to put $100 million towards public safety and social services.

However, the potential for a property tax increase to cover the bill is something many voters are not on board with.

​Berri McBride voted early in Austin.

​"Virtually all the ones that had to do with ad valorem property taxes, because as they go up and incomes don't go up," said Berri McBride. "It affects us all."

Why you should care:

​There are 37 early polling sites in Travis County, open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., as well as Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Polling sites include Austin City Hall, Ben Hur Shriners, and the Travis County Clerk’s Office.

​The last day of Early Voting is Friday, Oct. 31, and Election Day is Tuesday, November 4.