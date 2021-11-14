Austin's first Latino Art WKND showcases local artists

Austin's first Latino Art WKND took place Sunday afternoon with a goal of showcasing local artists and bringing together people of all backgrounds.

"My favorite part about this whole thing definitely is bringing people together from every background, every socio-economic background, every race. You walk into this space, and you see brown and black people together," said Monica Maldonado, founder of M.A.S. Cultura.

At Tamale House on East Sixth Street Sunday afternoon, there was no shortage of music, food, vendors, and entertainment.

"Lowriders, vinyl records being played with all oldies and funk music, tamales, but the most important thing is just that they're going to feel something that feels authentic and genuine and that really is because, as a team, we just poured our souls into it," said Maldonado.

This is Austin's first Latino Art WKND, and the organizers intend for it not to be the last. M.A.S. Cultura partnered with _OFCOLOR to create a Latino driven art showcase after the _OFCOLOR held its own Black Art Weekend back on Juneteenth.

"It's very, very important, especially from two different but similar cultures. There's definitely a lot of division all over in many instances and so it's never bad when two communities come together," said Rudi Devino, co-founder of _OFCOLOR.

The event's goal was to amplify Latino voices within the community and further support Austin artists.

