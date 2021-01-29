Authorities call attention to vehicle title scams

Used car sales have spiked, during the pandemic, and the opportunity for crooks to take advantage of unsuspecting buyers is growing with it. Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen says investigators are seeing a steady incidence of bogus-title scams.

The National Association of Attorneys General says it's a nationwide problem, worth up to $30 Billion dollars, in losses, each year. In some states, as many as 1 of every 44 titles is fake. Most victims only find out they've been 'had', once it's too late.

Mohammed Albadri is one of them. He thought he was taking the necessary precautions when he found a used-car, to buy, on social media. He checked the seller's ID, had the title, and handed over $10,000 in cash. "You think it's ready," says Albadri, "Everything is real, and they don't give you any time to think."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CONSUMER NEWS REPORTS

After the deal was done, the buyer who'd faked everything, stole the car back and the money was gone.

Constable Rosen says he's heard similar stories too many times. He says it's time to make people aware, so they can try to protect themselves. Of 125 cases investigated, in 2020, his office tabulated more than $700,000 dollars in direct losses to crooks.

Advertisement

"Imagine you walk up, to buy the vehicle and change the title in your name, only to find out that's a fake title, or that vehicle is stolen," explains Rosen, "As law enforcement, we have to seize that vehicle, and you no longer have it. You merely have a piece of paper saying the title was taken, the vehicle was taken, and you have nothing to show for it."

To avoid being victimized, Rosen encourages would-be buyers to take advantage of free VIN searches, that are readily available online. His office is also offering a free check that will match the VIN plate with the number that's embedded in the vehicle's onboard computer.

Additionally, take steps to ensure the seller is the person identified on the title; look to see the title has not been altered; encourage the seller to meet at the county tax office to exchange names on the paperwork.