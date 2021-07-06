Authorities continue search for missing swimmer in Lake Travis

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says it is continuing to search for a swimmer who was reported missing in Lake Travis on July 3 at around 5 p.m.

STAR Flight conducted an aerial search on July 3.

A TCSO spokesperson says crews have been searching every day since the swimmer went missing. The search is being conducted in the Hatter's Cove area which is across from the West Beach Marina. The search area is reportedly larger than a football field and about 100 feet deep.

The spokesperson says deputies start at 6 a.m. with shoreline searches and then progress to sonar searchers using boats and various types of sonar devices.

Texas Parks & Wildlife has assisted using its deep sonar and on the afternoon of July 5, the Austin Police Department also assisted with their sonar.

The TCSO dive team was also out searching all day on July 5.

Officials have not released the exact identity of the missing swimmer.

