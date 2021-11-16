Suspected DUI driver in custody after leading CHP on lengthy chase across LA County

A suspected DUI driver is in custody after leading CHP on a chase across Los Angeles County.

SkyFOX was over the chase scene as the driver led officers on a pursuit from Torrance, Gardena and then parts of South Los Angeles Tuesday night.

The suspect eventually stopped their car in the South Los Angeles area.

Officials did not release the suspect's identity.

