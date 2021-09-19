Military training jet crashes in Lake Worth

Multiple crews are in Lake Worth to investigate a military plane crash Sunday morning.

Authorities report the military training aircraft crashed just before 11 p.m., in the 2000 block of Tejas.

In a press conference Sunday afternoon, Lake Worth Police Chief JT Manoushagian and Lake Worth Fire Chief Ryan Arthur gave an update on their investigation into the crash.

Manoushagian said both pilots ejected before the crash. One had their parachute caught in power lines, while the other was found nearby. Both were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not known.

There were three house involved, but there were no injuries reported. Red Cross is assisting those impacted.

The plane crashed into one of the home's backyard.

Arthur said this incident could have been much worse if the plane had made direct contact with a home. He added that their department performs downed military aircraft training exercises on a very regular basis because of their "unique position."

Those who live nearby are asked to stay away from debris because it might be hazardous, especially the ejection seats. People are asked to not call 911 if they find debris, but call Lake Worth police at 817-237-1224.

Advertisement

There is a power outage in the area, roughly a two or three block area surrounding the crash. There are 60-70 residents affected.