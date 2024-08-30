Auto-pedestrian crash causes traffic delays on US 290 in Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - An auto-pedestrian crash is causing extensive traffic delays in western Travis County on Thursday morning.
ATCEMS says the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. August 30 in the 10200 block of W US 290 between Dripping Springs and Oak Hill.
One person was declared dead at the scene and ATCEMS says they were reportedly struck by a vehicle.
According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, traffic is being diverted, but delays are significant.
TCSO says the roadway will be shut down for at least two hours as of 7:37 a.m., and drivers are advised to find alternate routes.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.