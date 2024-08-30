Auto-pedestrian crash causes traffic delays on US 290 in Travis County

The Brief One person dead in western Travis County auto-ped crash Roadway expected to be closed for at least 2 hours



An auto-pedestrian crash is causing extensive traffic delays in western Travis County on Thursday morning.

ATCEMS says the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. August 30 in the 10200 block of W US 290 between Dripping Springs and Oak Hill.

One person was declared dead at the scene and ATCEMS says they were reportedly struck by a vehicle.

According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, traffic is being diverted, but delays are significant.

TCSO says the roadway will be shut down for at least two hours as of 7:37 a.m., and drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.