Auto-pedestrian crash causes traffic delays on US 290 in Travis County

Published  August 30, 2024
Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - An auto-pedestrian crash is causing extensive traffic delays in western Travis County on Thursday morning.

ATCEMS says the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. August 30 in the 10200 block of W US 290 between Dripping Springs and Oak Hill. 

One person was declared dead at the scene and ATCEMS says they were reportedly struck by a vehicle.

According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, traffic is being diverted, but delays are significant.

TCSO says the roadway will be shut down for at least two hours as of 7:37 a.m., and drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.