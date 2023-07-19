City manager's $5.5B budget proposal addresses public safety, staffing shortages

The city of Austin's interim city manager Jesus Garza presented the "Back to Basics" budget plan Wednesday. In the plan, it discusses areas in which the city needs improvements, such as public safety.

The city of Austin currently has over 300 vacancies in the police department.

The proposal includes investments in recruiting new officers to the city and retention for current officers.

"It includes a $2,500 stipend for existing officers to incentivize them to stay. It also includes an additional pay increase, an additional 3% for officers who have had 23 years of service," said chief financial officer Ed Van Eenoo.

The city of Austin is seeing a staffing shortage all across the board.

Council member Mackenzie Kelly previously told FOX 7 Austin it's concerning to her that residents have to wait long periods of time when they call 911. She says the issues are not because of pay.

"There are several factors that go into applying to be a communicator at APD. It is very rigorous. The process is very rigorous, and it includes standards that are just like becoming a police officer," Kelly said.

In this budget proposal, there will be three new positions in EMS to expand the recruiting process, and the city will invest in nationally recognized experts in the field to support training to EMS cadets.

"We believe at this moment that because of the amount of vacancies that are in that particular work group, that they can cover the cost of that those increases or that plan that's coming forward with the current appropriation," said budget officer Kerri Lang.

