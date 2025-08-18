Back-to-school shopping: How and where to save money

The Brief On average, a household will spend about $800 a year on back-to-school shopping FOX 7 Austin compared prices at 3 major retailers for back-to-school supplies



Back-to-school shopping can quickly add up, but experts say the earlier you start your shopping, the more money you'll be able to save.

With it being back to school season, FOX 7 Austin was able to compare prices on major retailers for back-to-school supplies.

By the numbers:

On average, a household will spend about $800 a year on back-to-school shopping: that includes clothes, shoes and school supplies this fall.

Some key back-to-school essentials such as backpacks cost more this year due to a recent uptick in inflation.

According to a back-to-school retail survey, parents are switching brands in efforts to save money for back to school shopping.

Below is a look at the comparison of three retailers popular for back-to-school shopping.

Back-to-school shopping at Walmart

For elementary school supplies, the total rings up to about $92.

For middle school supplies, the total rings up to about $112.

For high school supplies, the total rings up to about $126.

Back-to-school shopping at H-E-B

For elementary school supplies, the total rings up to about $105.

For middle school supplies, the total rings up to about $127.

For high school supplies, the total rings up to about $140.

Back-to-school shopping at Target

For elementary school supplies, the total rings up to about $109.

For middle school supplies, the total rings up to about $130.

For high school supplies, the total rings up to about $144.

What they're saying:

"If you don't need all of the supplies for the entire year on the first day, maybe you want to pace those supplies throughout the year. Maybe there's some things that you're going to need in the spring that don't need to be purchased right now. But again, don't wait till the week before school to do that. Maybe set up a notification on your calendar to remind you to purchase certain supplies," says Nathan Fort, financial expert/ parent.