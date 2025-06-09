Man in critical condition after jumping off Llano dam

article

A man is in critical condition after diving off a dam in Llano and hitting his head on a rock.

Llano Water Rescue

The backstory:

Llano police say they were called to Badu Park on Sunday after a man jumped off of the dam and did not resurface after hitting his head.

By the time emergency crews responded, bystanders had taken the man out of the water and onto the rocks.

Officers, firefighters and emergency medical crews swam across the water to get to the patient.

The patient was floated across the water before being taken in an ambulance to Llano Regional Hospital.

The man, who is in critical condition, was flown by helicopter for further treatment.

What they're saying:

"We appreciate the efforts of all agencies involved and the bystanders to lend hands in helping get the patient out of the water, across the rocks, and up to the ambulance," said Llano Police Chief John Bauer. "We appreciate Officer Gould, Chief Gilliland, and Captain Guthrie, who never hesitated to strip their gear, swim across the current, and get to the patient in order to render aid."

Llano police say people should not jump or dive from the dam.

They ask the public to adhere to the warning signs at Badu Park and stay off the dam.