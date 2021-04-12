Barbie pop-up to stop at The Domain on its "Totally Throwback Tour"

article

Are you a fan of Barbie or the 90s? Then you'll want to check out this pop-up heading to The Domain this weekend.

The hot-pink Barbie Pop-Up Truck is making a stop on its national Totally Throwback Tour at The Doman in North Austin on Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The pop-up will feature exclusive Barbie-themed and retro-inspired apparel, accessories, and treats, including:

A collectible Barbie Polaroid camera in limited quantities

A limited number of custom airbrushed jackets

Distressed, light-washed Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket

Denim dad cap

T-shirts

Logo necklace

Embroidered patch set

Enamel pin set

Cassette tape wallet

Vinyl iridescent fanny pack

Boombox vinyl iridescent shopper tote

Stainless thermal bottle

Cosmetic bag

NCLA Barbie + Ken Nail Enamel Set Duo

Decorated cookie set

Merchandise will be available to purchase by credit card only and pieces range in price from $12 to $75.

The pop-up will be enforcing several measures due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including social distancing markers, disinfectant applied to counters, point-of-sale, and payment readers every 30 minutes, and hand sanitizer. Staff will also be wearing masks and gloves inside the truck and contactless and cashless transactions will be available.

Those coming to the pop-up are encouraged to stay home if sick with a cough or fever, wear a face mask, maintain social distancing between other customers and staff and clean their hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer after touching frequently touched surfaces.

According to the company, the tour kicked off in Los Angeles in fall 2019 and will continue traveling to different cities across the U.S. Its next stop will be San Antonio on Saturday, May 1.