Barricaded subject in custody in South Austin: APD

The Brief Barricaded subject in South Austin in custody Incident began as a criminal trespass for man at a motel



A suspect is in custody after APD SWAT responded to a barricaded subject call in South Austin.

What we know:

The incident happened at the Super 8 hotel in the 4200 block of the southbound service road of S I-35, just south of Ben White Boulevard.

The incident began as a call just about noon August 11 for a criminal trespass for a man who had a previous notice for the hotel. The subject was told he had to leave, but was found in a vacant unit during room checks.

However, the call held for a while as APD responded to other calls, such as the deadly shooting in North Austin.

At around 3 p.m., the hotel called APD back and told them that the man had broken into another occupied unit and stole some property, before retreating back into the unit he was in.

This made it a burglary of residence call, which is a higher priority call, according to APD.

The first available unit arrived at the scene at 3:43 p.m. Officers saw the door open and attempted to talk to the man, who shut the door and refused to come out.

This turned the call into a barricaded subject and SWAT was called.

The suspect, described by APD as a Hispanic man about 40 years old, eventually did leave the unit and was taken into custody just after 6 p.m. He has been charged with burglary of a residence and there may be other charges.

The investigation is ongoing.