Barricaded suspect taken into custody in Cedar Park

Cedar Park police are working to reopen the roadway after a barricaded suspect was taken into custody.

It started early Friday morning on Main St. near Discovery Blvd.

Police shut down the roads in the area while they worked to take the person into custody.

As of 7 a.m., police said the "situation is safely resolved" and the roadway will reopen as soon as it's feasible.

