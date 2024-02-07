Man swings machete at victim's car in South Austin

Austin police arrested a man they said attacked someone with a machete behind a donut shop in South Austin.

Police said the incident happened on Sunday, Feb. 4 at a Krispy Kreme on Stassney Lane.

Officers arrested 44-year-old Barry Mauldin who was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim was seated in their car when Mauldin swung a machete at them, damaging their vehicle's windshield and driver's side window.

The victim told police Mauldin became agitated, and the altercation started after he suggested to Mauldin he shouldn't camp near an exit used by employees.

No one was hurt in the attack.