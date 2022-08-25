Working out and eating in 2nd Street District in downtown Austin

There's a lot to do in downtown Austin, especially in the 2nd Street District.

Besides lots of great shops, there's a couple of spots you should definitely check out.

Barry's

The gym is open at 408 West 2nd Street and had its grand opening on May 14.

Barry's was founded in 1998 and is known for its 50-minute workout which it says burns up to 1,000 calories and helps increase lean body mass and raise metabolic rates up to 15%.

Another signature of Barry's is its Red Room where the workout happens. Barry's says the room's red glow helps people focus on motivating cues from instructors and the energy of the workout and the people in the room.

With just under 6,700 square feet of studio space, Barry’s Austin features treadmills and floor spots for up to 56 clients in its traditional Red Room. The new studio also includes a separate Flex Lounge with 17 spots for Barry’s LIFT classes, which is an intimate strength-based class using dumbbells, resistance bands, and body weight.

The new location also has Barry's Fuel bar which is the brand's signature in-house spot for protein-packed shakes and grab-and-go items.

Local Foods

Local Foods opened its first location in Austin and creates fresh, hyper-seasonal dishes made from scratch every day with the best local ingredients Texas has to offer.

It partners with local family-owned farms and artisanal purveyors for its food.